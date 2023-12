The Chillicothe City Council will meet for regular session on December 11th at 5:30pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.

The agenda will include:

Report from the Finance Chairman Recommendations for the planning and zoning board Offer to purchase 615 Vine St Ordinance amending the I-1 Zone of 104 Graves St to a C-3 Ordinance accepting a contract for Danner Park tennis court renovation.

The meeting is open to the public.