Jerry Paul Jennings, age 64, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. He was born the son of Charles W. and M. June (Allen) Jennings on May, 3, 1959 in Brookfield, Missouri. He was a graduate of Brookfield High School and attended college at Central Missouri State University. He was united in marriage to Pamela Quinn on November 18, 1995, she preceded him in death on May 15, 2010.

He worked for Roy Westfall Lumber Company as a yard worker, which later became Thorne Lumber Company where he worked his way up to manager for many years. He was a former Pack Leader of Cub Scouts Pack 120. He loved to work, even doing odd jobs of home repair and remodeling. He enjoyed football, Nascar and watching the Chillicothe Mudcats play. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sons, Deric Jennings and wife, Allyson of Wylie, Texas, and Ryan Jennings and wife, Mindy of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Alyxis Jennings and fiance, Ben Spencer of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Landyn Peterson, and Taylor, Bruce, and Harper Jennings; one brother, John Jennings and wife, Billie of Warrensburg, Missouri; and one sister, Kathy Jennings of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Pamela.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Laclede Cemetery, Laclede, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Laclede Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.