In Battle Of Hornets, Chillicothe Swarms Hamilton

The Chillicothe Hornets won in resounding fashion Tuesday night at home against Penney Hamilton. The Hornets defense was stifling all night long, allowing just 22 points in the game, while finding their rhythm offensively to the tune of 67 points. The 45 point margin is the largest of the season, as the Chillicothe Hornets improve to 8-3.

Chillicothe 19 34 55 67

Hamilton 4 10 16 22

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Jaishon White 16, Soljier Allen 12, Jackson Trout 9, James Matthew 8, Langsten Johnson 7, Quenten Midgyett 5, Oliver Perry 4, Kenyen Gannan 3, Milo Costner 2, Alijah Hibner 1

Hamilton – Jake Miller 8, Kelton Evans 6, Isac Bales-Rodriquez 2, David Talbott 2, Titus McBee 2, Tate Youtsey 2