Liberty Hospital Earns Primary Stroke Center Certificatio

Stroke is a leading cause of death and serious long-term adult disability. The American Stroke Association says rapid and effective treatment can save lives while providing the best chance of limiting the extent of long-term damage. Liberty Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s (TJC) Gold Seal of Approval® for Primary Stroke Center Certification. TJC ensured its compliance with the highest national standards for safety and quality throughout a stroke patient’s duration of care.

Primary Stroke Center Certification confirms a hospital’s adherence to consistent, best-practice standards for stroke care.