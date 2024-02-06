Search
Liberty Hospital Earns Primary Stroke Center Certificatio

Stroke is a leading cause of death and serious long-term adult disability.  The American Stroke Association says rapid and effective treatment can save lives while providing the best chance of limiting the extent of long-term damage.  Liberty Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s (TJC) Gold Seal of Approval® for Primary Stroke Center Certification.  TJC ensured its compliance with the highest national standards for safety and quality throughout a stroke patient’s duration of care.

Primary Stroke Center Certification confirms a hospital’s adherence to consistent, best-practice standards for stroke care.

 

