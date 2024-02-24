Search
Chillicothe R-II School Board Personnel Items

Several Personnel items were handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in this week’s executive session.

 

The board offered contracts to the following administrators for the 2024/25 school year.

  • Emily Schmidt, Director of Special Services
  • Hollie Burnside, CES Assistant Principal
  • Terria Cox, CES Principal
  • Abby Smith, CMS Principal
  • Joel Hultman, CMS Assistant Principal
  • Dan Nagel, CHS Principal
  • Tim Marsh, CHS Assistant Principal
  • Adam Wolf, GRTS Director
  • Dr. Brian Sherrow, Assistant Superintendent

 

For Certified Staff:

Hirings include:

  • Brooke Teeter, Second Grade Teacher
  • Brandi Ellis – Process Coordinator
  • Danielle Costner – Field School Special Education Teacher
  • Reid Stephens – GRTS Assistant Director

 

Resignation: Amanda Sackrey

 

Support Staff Resignation: Mary Amber Murphy, CES Food Service

Extra Duty Positions

Hiring

  • Weston Baker, 7th Grade Football Coach
  • Joanna Miller, Head Middle School Track Coach
  • Troy Figg, Assistant Middle School Softball Coach

 

Resignations: Brandi Ellis, Dance Team Coach

