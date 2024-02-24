Chillicothe R-II School Board Personnel Items

Several Personnel items were handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in this week’s executive session.

The board offered contracts to the following administrators for the 2024/25 school year.

Emily Schmidt, Director of Special Services

Hollie Burnside, CES Assistant Principal

Terria Cox, CES Principal

Abby Smith, CMS Principal

Joel Hultman, CMS Assistant Principal

Dan Nagel, CHS Principal

Tim Marsh, CHS Assistant Principal

Adam Wolf, GRTS Director

Dr. Brian Sherrow, Assistant Superintendent

For Certified Staff:

Hirings include:

Brooke Teeter, Second Grade Teacher

Brandi Ellis – Process Coordinator

Danielle Costner – Field School Special Education Teacher

Reid Stephens – GRTS Assistant Director

Resignation: Amanda Sackrey

Support Staff Resignation: Mary Amber Murphy, CES Food Service

Extra Duty Positions

Hiring

Weston Baker, 7th Grade Football Coach

Joanna Miller, Head Middle School Track Coach

Troy Figg, Assistant Middle School Softball Coach

Resignations: Brandi Ellis, Dance Team Coach

