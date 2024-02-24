Chillicothe R-II School Board Personnel Items

Several Personnel items were handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in this week’s executive session.
The board offered contracts to the following administrators for the 2024/25 school year.
- Emily Schmidt, Director of Special Services
- Hollie Burnside, CES Assistant Principal
- Terria Cox, CES Principal
- Abby Smith, CMS Principal
- Joel Hultman, CMS Assistant Principal
- Dan Nagel, CHS Principal
- Tim Marsh, CHS Assistant Principal
- Adam Wolf, GRTS Director
- Dr. Brian Sherrow, Assistant Superintendent
For Certified Staff:
Hirings include:
- Brooke Teeter, Second Grade Teacher
- Brandi Ellis – Process Coordinator
- Danielle Costner – Field School Special Education Teacher
- Reid Stephens – GRTS Assistant Director
Resignation: Amanda Sackrey
Support Staff Resignation: Mary Amber Murphy, CES Food Service
Extra Duty Positions
Hiring
- Weston Baker, 7th Grade Football Coach
- Joanna Miller, Head Middle School Track Coach
- Troy Figg, Assistant Middle School Softball Coach
Resignations: Brandi Ellis, Dance Team Coach