Chillicothe’s new Police Sargent was announced following Monday’s City Council Executive Session. Police Chief Jon Maples says Jake Baucom was promoted following a new procedure to review the applicants. Maples says they utilized the Police Chief’s Association.

It utilizes a three-phase system to evaluate the candidates.

Chief Maples says Sgt Baucom was one of five candidates for the position.

Good leadership and cares about community relations.

Sgt Baucom began his new position Monday night.

