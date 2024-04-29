Chillicothe Police Report For Friday – Sunday

The Chillicothe Police report for the weekend includes

Sunday,

12:31 pm Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street on a report of two gunshots. Officers determined the noise was an engine backfiring in a vehicle parked in the parking lot.

1:10 pm Officers responded to the 200 block of Cherry Street for a report of a gas leak. Officers were able to locate the source of the leak and contacted the Chillicothe Fire Department along with EMS to assist with the leak and evaluate the residents for any medical issues. The gas was shut off and the issue was resolved. No injuries were reported.

Officers also assisted motorists stranded due to the heavy rain.

Saturday,

5:55 pm Officers responded to Brunswick and 2nd Street for a two-vehicle accident. Vehicle 1 failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Vehicle 2 as it passed through the intersection. Citations were issued for failing to stop at a stop sign resulting in an accident.

6:11 pm Officers responded to the 1400 block of Broadway Street for a C&I driver littering. Officers were able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle and the trash was picked up.

Friday,

5:46 pm Officers responded to the 10 block of 3rd Street as the railroad crossing arms were malfunctioning and staying down, blocking traffic. Canadian Pacific Railroad was contacted.

11:18 pm Officers responded to the 300 block of East Jackson Street for a man attempting to enter the residence. Officers took a report for peace disturbance and harassment. The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.

Officers also conducted several traffic stops, business checks, vehicle checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

