A single-vehicle crash in Linn County early Saturday morning left two with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 20-year-old Amnah E. Thabet of Lenexa, KS was westbound on US 36, just east of Marceline, and ran off the road, striking a road sign. The car crossed the road and went airborne twice before striking a tree. Thabet and her passenger, 20-year-old Diamond O. Collier of Kansas City were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries..

