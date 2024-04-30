Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Seventy-six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

11:21 AM Officers received a report of a suspicious man who had been looking into other people’s property. Officers located the man and found he was homeless and was leaving town.

1:33 PM A person at the police department was from out of state and had been reported missing. They were advised to contact the location where they were reported missing.

11:43 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Business 36, resulting in the arrest of the driver who had an active probation and parole warrant. The probation was from an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. The Driver was arrested on the warrant and for new charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

