Flooding Continues On The Grand River & Wakenda Creek

Flood Warnings continue for portions of the Grand River and Wakenda Creek.

Grand River

At Chillicothe, Minor Flooding continues as the river has fallen to 24.57 feet and should fall back below flood stage of 24 feet this morning.

At Sumner, moderate flooding continues. The river is at or near the expected crest of 35.9 feet. Flooding on the Grand River at Sumner is expected to continue until late Wednesday night. Flood stage at Sumner is 26 feet.

At Brunswick, Minor flooding continues, with a crest of 23.5 feet expected Wednesday morning. Flooding is expected to continue until early Friday morning. Flood stage is 19 feet.

At Wakenda Creek

In Carrollton, moderate flooding continues. The river lever is 19.19 and falling. The creek is forecasted to fall back below flood stage of 16 feet later today.

