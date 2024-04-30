Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Two bookings into the Caldwell County Detention Center for Livingston County were reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

Monday, Livingston County Deputies booked 48-year-old Kelvin L. Kimler of Chillicothe into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 2022 charge of alleged Aggravated DWI. Bond is set at $30,000 cash only.

Early Tuesday, Chillicothe Police Department booked 39-year-old Bryan Curtis Fallin into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

