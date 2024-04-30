Street Painting Planned In Kelly Poling Arts District

The crosswalks in the Kelly Poling Arts District on Locust Street will be painted this summer as a project for Main Street Chillicothe. City Administrator Roze Frampton says Main Street Director Tomie Walker addressed the Chillicothe City Council on Monday about the project.

Painting a keyboard and colorful paintbrush.

The keyboard will be in front of the Livingston County Library at Clay Street and the Paintbrush will be near the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery at Ann Street.

Walker will work with the Street Department on selecting an appropriate paint and will also work with the police and fire departments about street closings as they work on the painting.

