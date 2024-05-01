Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday.

1:12 am, Officers made a traffic stop in the 600 block of Business 36 for expired plates. A passenger was found to have a probation and parole warrant. The 40-year-old man was arrested and as a result of the arrest, a search yielded a baggie with a white crystal substance that field tested positive for meth. The man was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center on the warrant and additional charges for possession of a controlled substance are being forwarded to the PA.

1:31 pm, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun on a report of an assault. The fight was over when officers arrived. The investigation continues.

In addition, the officers also handled domestic disputes, harassment, and animal control issues, conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

Share this:

Tweet

