City Enters Into Three Year HVAC Maintenance Agreement

A three-year contract for HVAC servicing for the City of Chillicothe was approved by the City Council. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this includes numerous units.

To get a handle on the maintenance and a replacement schedule.

The contract is for $4,850 each spring and fall for servicing ahead of the cooling and heating seasons.

Frampton says this does not include the replacement of units. She says there are some units that have recently been replaced and others that will be replaced soon.

