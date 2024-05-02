Triplett Woman Injured In Chariton County Crash

A Triplett woman had minor injuries when the vehicle she was riding in was struck from behind Wednesday morning. State Troopers in Chariton County report the crash occurred at about 10:20 am on Highway 11 in Mendon. According to the report 56-year-old Gail A. Buchanan of Triplett was northbound and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Blake A. Eitel of Milan. A passenger in the Buchanan vehicle, 75-year-old Margo A. Jones of Triplett had minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment. The drivers were not injured.

