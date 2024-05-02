Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Triplett Woman Injured In Chariton County Crash

A Triplett woman had minor injuries when the vehicle she was riding in was struck from behind Wednesday morning.  State Troopers in Chariton County report the crash occurred at about 10:20 am on Highway 11 in Mendon.  According to the report 56-year-old Gail A. Buchanan of Triplett was northbound and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Blake A. Eitel of Milan.  A passenger in the Buchanan vehicle, 75-year-old Margo A. Jones of Triplett had minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment.  The drivers were not injured.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601