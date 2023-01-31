fbpx
CHS Boys Basketball Comes Back To Beat St. Pius X 46-44
CHS Boys Basketball Comes Back To Beat St. Pius X 46-44

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team battled back from down 28-14 at halftime to take down St. Pius X 46-44 and improve to 2-0 in MEC play on Tuesday night. The Hornets gave up

Gary Rex Brown
Gary Rex Brown

Gary Rex Brown 86, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on January 30, 2023 in Chillicothe, Missouri. Gary was born on September 25, 1936 to parents Rex Brown and Wilmeth Stagner. Gary joined the Army after

County Budget Approved On 2-To-1 Vote
County Budget Approved On 2-To-1 Vote

The 2023 Livingston County Budget was approved on a 2-to-1 vote, with Eastern District Commissioner Alvin Thompson voting No.  The budget includes more than $13 million in expenditures and a cost of living increase for

R-II Music & Business Departments Receive Gift
R-II Music & Business Departments Receive Gift

The Chillicothe R-II School District Business and Music Department are recipients of just over $180,000 from the late Loraine M Roark of Chillicothe.  The funds are presented through the Chillicothe education foundation.  Superintendent Dr Dan

Sheriff Seeks Help With Theft Case
Sheriff Seeks Help With Theft Case

Tires and wheels were stolen from a vehicle that had broken down Saturday near the Chula Junction on US 65.  The vehicle was fine on Sunday when the owner checked it, but on Monday, the

Chillicothe Fireworks Will Be July 3rd, South Of Town
Chillicothe Fireworks Will Be July 3rd, South Of Town

The City of Chillicothe will be organizing the July 4th Fireworks Display this year.  City Administrator Roze Frampton says they are putting together their team for that event. Two important items needed to

Building Permit Fees Waived
Building Permit Fees Waived

The waiving of the building permit fees for the expansion of the Chillicothe Elementary School was approved by the City Council.  City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the request from the Chillicothe R-II School District. [audio

Farmland Contracts Approved By Chillicothe City Council
Farmland Contracts Approved By Chillicothe City Council

Four farmland contracts were approved by the Chillicothe City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the extension of the contract with Price Farms for the property at the industrial park.  The city had to

Two Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two Booked Into Jail For Livingston County

Two were booked into jail Monday afternoon by Chillicothe Police Department.  The Livingston County Sheriff’s office reports: At about 4:00 pm, 43-year-old Patrick Wayne Cope of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center

CEA Team Trivia Championship
CEA Team Trivia Championship

The Chillicothe Education Association Team Trivia Championship is on March 3rd at 7:00 pm.  Teams from across the Chillicothe area will be gathering at the Chillicothe High School to compete and raise money to support

