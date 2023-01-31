Gary Rex Brown
Gary Rex Brown 86, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on January 30, 2023 in Chillicothe, Missouri. Gary was born on September 25, 1936 to parents Rex Brown and Wilmeth Stagner.
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team battled back from down 28-14 at halftime to take down St. Pius X 46-44 and improve to 2-0 in MEC play on Tuesday night. The Hornets gave up
Gary Rex Brown 86, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on January 30, 2023 in Chillicothe, Missouri. Gary was born on September 25, 1936 to parents Rex Brown and Wilmeth Stagner. Gary joined the Army after
The 2023 Livingston County Budget was approved on a 2-to-1 vote, with Eastern District Commissioner Alvin Thompson voting No. The budget includes more than $13 million in expenditures and a cost of living increase for
The Chillicothe R-II School District Business and Music Department are recipients of just over $180,000 from the late Loraine M Roark of Chillicothe. The funds are presented through the Chillicothe education foundation. Superintendent Dr Dan
Tires and wheels were stolen from a vehicle that had broken down Saturday near the Chula Junction on US 65. The vehicle was fine on Sunday when the owner checked it, but on Monday, the
The City of Chillicothe will be organizing the July 4th Fireworks Display this year. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they are putting together their team for that event. Two important items needed to
The waiving of the building permit fees for the expansion of the Chillicothe Elementary School was approved by the City Council. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the request from the Chillicothe R-II School District. [audio
Four farmland contracts were approved by the Chillicothe City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the extension of the contract with Price Farms for the property at the industrial park. The city had to
Two were booked into jail Monday afternoon by Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s office reports: At about 4:00 pm, 43-year-old Patrick Wayne Cope of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center
The Chillicothe Education Association Team Trivia Championship is on March 3rd at 7:00 pm. Teams from across the Chillicothe area will be gathering at the Chillicothe High School to compete and raise money to support
Gary Rex Brown 86, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on January 30, 2023 in Chillicothe, Missouri. Gary was born on September 25, 1936 to parents Rex Brown and Wilmeth Stagner.
The 2023 Livingston County Budget was approved on a 2-to-1 vote, with Eastern District Commissioner Alvin Thompson voting No. The budget includes more than $13 million in expenditures and a
The Chillicothe R-II School District Business and Music Department are recipients of just over $180,000 from the late Loraine M Roark of Chillicothe. The funds are presented through the Chillicothe
Tires and wheels were stolen from a vehicle that had broken down Saturday near the Chula Junction on US 65. The vehicle was fine on Sunday when the owner checked
The City of Chillicothe will be organizing the July 4th Fireworks Display this year. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they are putting together their team for that event. Two important
The waiving of the building permit fees for the expansion of the Chillicothe Elementary School was approved by the City Council. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the request from the
Four farmland contracts were approved by the Chillicothe City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the extension of the contract with Price Farms for the property at the industrial
Two were booked into jail Monday afternoon by Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s office reports: At about 4:00 pm, 43-year-old Patrick Wayne Cope of Chillicothe was booked into
Chillicothe
Last Updated on Jan 31 2023, 10:51 pm CST
Weather by NOAA
Current Conditions:
Temp: 11°F
Wind: North at 0mph
Humidity: 81%
Dewpoint: 6.1°F
KCHI Radio
@1025KCHI
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team battled back from down 28-14 at halftime to take down St. Pius X 46-44 and improve to 2-0 in MEC play on Tuesday
The Chillicothe High School Boys Wrestling team competed in the Odessa Bulldog Invitational on Saturday. Results: 138 Bryce Dominique (24-12) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points. Round 1 –
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Smithville 45-43 in a crazy game on Saturday afternoon in the Cameron Shootout. The Lady Hornets went into the fourth quarter
The Chillicothe High School Girls Wrestling team went 1-1-1 at the Macon Triangular on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets tied Macon 18-18, fell 33-12 to Palmyra, and beat North Callaway