Sports
September 16, 2025
Lady Hornets Earn Road Victory Over East Buchanan
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets volleyball program faced a strong East Buchanan squad Monday night but came away with a straight…
News
September 16, 2025
Chillicothe R-II School District Completes Review Of All Job Descriptions
The final round of job description updates for the Chillicothe R-II School District was approved by the School Board. The list includes the guidance counselors for each building, the CHS College Career Counselor, and the Behavioral Aide – Paraprofessional. Superintendent…
News
September 16, 2025
Active Shooter Training Will Take Place Monday
The Chillicothe Middle School will be the site of an active shooter training session on Monday, September 22nd. As this is a professional development day for the school district, School Resource Officer Mike Lewis says that there will be no…
News
September 16, 2025
Charges Filed In Linn County
Charges of alleged theft of welders from a business in Brookfield are filed in Linn County court. The theft occurred July 31st in the 400 block of East Helm. Following an investigation by Brookfield Police that included the request of…
News
September 16, 2025
Bridge Replacement On LIV 519
A bridge replacement for Livingston County will begin Monday. Contractors will begin the replacement of the bridge on LIV 519 at the Pike’s Lake Conservation Area, between LIV 504 and 502. The bridge replacement should be completed by November 20th…
News
September 16, 2025
Chillicothe R-II 2026/27 Tuition Rates Set By School Board
The Chillicothe R-II School District Tuition rate for the 2026/27 school year was approved by the School Board at $11,201.16 per student per year. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says they need to set it well ahead for planning purposes. To…
News
September 16, 2025
Chillicothe Summer School Was Part Of Budget Discussion
The success of the Chillicothe R-II Summer School program was discussed as part of the amendment of the 2025/26 budget. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers explained. Higher attendance means more from the state. Other budget adjustments included adjustments to the tax…