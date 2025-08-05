Today's News... Yesterday's Music

Today's News... Yesterday's Music

Facebook X-twitter
Visit

Turbocharge Your Growth with AI-Driven Marketing

Mindfeeder is at the forefront of digital marketing innovation, integrating advanced AI technology with a deep understanding of regional and national market dynamics. Our mission is to equip businesses with rapid insights and practical strategies that foster efficient and sustainable growth. Our strategies are ROI‑driven, jargon‑free, and sized for SMB budgets.
Visit

You could win!

Keep listening and watch KCHI’s Facebook page – you could be our next winner!

Your local source for news, sports, weather - and music!

Visit

KCHI - Chillicothe Missouri's Local AM/FM Radio Station | Today's News... Yesterday's Music.

  • Latest News

Sports

September 16, 2025

Lady Hornets Earn Road Victory Over East Buchanan

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets volleyball program faced a strong East Buchanan squad Monday night but came away with a straight…

Sports

September 16, 2025

Lady Hornets Finish 2-1 at Chillicothe Tournament, Place Fifth

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets softball team bounced back after an opening loss Saturday to finish 2-1 at their home tournament,…

CHILLICOTHE WEATHER
  • On Air
  • Local News

News

September 16, 2025

Chillicothe R-II School District Completes Review Of All Job Descriptions

The final round of job description updates for the Chillicothe R-II School District was approved by the School Board. The list includes the guidance counselors for each building, the CHS College Career Counselor, and the Behavioral Aide – Paraprofessional. Superintendent…

News

September 16, 2025

Active Shooter Training Will Take Place Monday

The Chillicothe Middle School will be the site of an active shooter training session on Monday, September 22nd. As this is a professional development day for the school district, School Resource Officer Mike Lewis says that there will be no…

News

September 16, 2025

Charges Filed In Linn County

Charges of alleged theft of welders from a business in Brookfield are filed in Linn County court. The theft occurred July 31st in the 400 block of East Helm. Following an investigation by Brookfield Police that included the request of…

News

September 16, 2025

Bridge Replacement On LIV 519

A bridge replacement for Livingston County will begin Monday. Contractors will begin the replacement of the bridge on LIV 519 at the Pike’s Lake Conservation Area, between LIV 504 and 502. The bridge replacement should be completed by November 20th…

News

September 16, 2025

Chillicothe R-II 2026/27 Tuition Rates Set By School Board

The Chillicothe R-II School District Tuition rate for the 2026/27 school year was approved by the School Board at $11,201.16 per student per year. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says they need to set it well ahead for planning purposes. To…

News

September 16, 2025

Chillicothe Summer School Was Part Of Budget Discussion

The success of the Chillicothe R-II Summer School program was discussed as part of the amendment of the 2025/26 budget. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers explained. Higher attendance means more from the state. Other budget adjustments included adjustments to the tax…

View More

Sponsors
  • Sports

Sports

September 16, 2025

Lady Hornets Earn Road Victory Over East Buchanan

Sports

September 16, 2025

Lady Hornets Finish 2-1 at Chillicothe Tournament, Place Fifth

Sports

September 16, 2025

St. Pius Lady Warriors Sweep Lady Hornet Tennis Team

Sports

September 16, 2025

Lady Hornets Take Second at Home Volleyball Tournament
View More

State News