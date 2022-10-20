Salvation Army Holiday Programs

The Salvation Army is gearing up for the Christmas season with programs that help families in Livingston and Grundy County. Linda Snuffer from the Salvation Army Office says they are taking applications for two programs now.

Snuffer says the Food Basket program will help feed a family at Christmas.

Those that need assistance for the holiday can call the Salvation Army office at 660-646-3538 and apply over the phone by November 4th.

In addition, Snuffer says the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program is also in the application period.

Applications will be accepted through November 4th for the Angel Tree. Those applications will be accepted over the phone by calling 660-646-3538. You will need some information on the children’s sizes and preferences.

The Angel Trees will be up starting in Mid November.

