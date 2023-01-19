Stuffed Animal Sleepover Invitation

01-19-23 Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Have you wondered what your stuffed animals would do at a sleepover? The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library invites you to drop your stuffie off Friday by 5 pm so they can have an adventure. Youth Librarian Kattie Kerr says there are several things the stuffed animals may get into.

Kerr says your stuffie can then be picked up Saturday from 9 am – 4.

Then watch the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library Facebook page for photos of all the fun the stuffies had!

Share this: Tweet



