Two Chillicothe Board Meetings

Two Chillicothe boards will meet this week.

The Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board will meeting Tuesday at Noon. The meeting will be in the conference room at City Hall.

The agenda will include By-Laws, Mission Statement, and Strategic Planning. They will also discuss the 2023/24 budget.

The board members include: Ed Douglas, Diane Garber, Todd Rodenberg, Terry Rumery, Josh Norris, and Roze Frampton

The Historic Preservation Commission will meet Thursday at 6:00 pm in the conference room at City Hall.

New Business includes moving forward from Historic Survey results and a discussion on local landmarks.

Both meetings are open to the public.

