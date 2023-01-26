Lady Hornets Cruise To Third Win Over Lawson In January

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team captured its third win against Lawson in the month of January on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets took down the Lady Cardinals in dominant fashion 64-24.

Chillicothe led 45-17 at halftime and hit seven three pointers in the first half. They would go on to add three more to that total in the third quarter to finish with 10 triples as a team.

The Lady Hornets had 10 different players score and were led by Jolie Bonderer with 16 points, Jessica Reeter with 15, and Kayanna Cranmer with nine.

CHS is back in action on Saturday at 1 pm for their final game in the Cameron Shootout against Smithville.