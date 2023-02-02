Troopers Report Drivers Injured In Two Area Crashes

Crashes in the area counties investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left drivers with minor and moderate injuries.

In Harrison County at about 4:30 am Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on I-35. State troopers report 30-year-old Kayla A Drumheller was northbound and ran off the west side of the roadway, striking an emergency crossover. Her vehicle went airborne and overturned, coming to rest on its top. Drumheller was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

At about 12:40 Thursday morning in Dekalb County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries. Forty-nine-year-old Nicholas D Austin of Altamont was eastbound near Stewartsville when he ran off the north side of the road, and struck a culvert and crossover. The vehicle struck the ground and overturned onto the passenger side. Austin was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.