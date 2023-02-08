Recent Livingston County Jail Bookings

Two recent booking for Livingston County at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Monday:

33-year-old Jamie Dawn Hughes of Sedalia was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Probation Violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

39-year-old Joshua Michael King of Springfield was arrested by Lafayette County authorities on a Probation Violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only.