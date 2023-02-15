fbpx
Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe Police for Monday and Tuesday includes 180 calls for service.  Some of the calls include a runaway juvenile who was located and returned home, reports of property damage, well being checks, assisting stranded motorists, parking complaints and a crash.

Tuesday

10:26 pm, a traffic stop in the area of the 1000 block of Elm St. included a search of the vehicle.  Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and the driver was arrested and held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Monday

2:40am, a traffic stop in the 300 block of Dickinson St. resulted in the arrest of the driver for possession of controlled substance…  they were taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

7:08am, Officers responded to a crash in the 10 block 3rd St.  no one was injured.  One driver was cited for failure to yield.

 

