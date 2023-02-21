6 Chillicothe Wrestlers Qualify For State Tournament

Six Chillicothe High School Wrestlers qualified for the State Tournament in Columbia over the weekend.

Bryce Dominique, Brock Miller, Cayden Larson, Brody Cairns, and Carter Shipers all placed in the top 4 at the District Tournament on Saturday. They will all join Yoo Jung Lee, who placed in the top 4 of the Girls Districts, in participating in the State Wrestling Tournament in Columbia.

Boys District Results: 5th Place

113 – Carter Shipers – 3rd Place

144 – Bryce Dominique – 2nd Place

157 – Cayden Larson – 1st Place

175 – Brody Cairns – 4th Place

190 – Brock Miller – 3rd Place

Girls District Results: 15th Place

120 – Yoo Jung Lee – 2nd Place

The Wrestlers will be leaving on Tuesday to head down to Columbia for the Tournament!