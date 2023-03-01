Brandsgaard Selected For National Honor Society Scholarship

A Chillicothe High School senior is a recipient of a National Honor Society Scholarship. Wyatt Brandsgaard is a member of NHS, has been selected as an NHS semifinalist. Brandsgaard is one of only 575 students in the nation selected for this scholarship.

CHS faculty sponsor for the National Honor Society Amy Adams, says “Wyatt is a student who truly exemplifies the four pillars of the National Honor Society: scholarship, leadership, service, and character. He is a role model to other students through his words and actions each day and is incredibly deserving of this scholarship.”