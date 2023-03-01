Hornets Fall In District Semifinal To Lafayette 70-41

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday night following a 70-41 loss to Lafayette in the District Semifinal. The Fighting Irish knocked down nine first half three-pointers and 13 for the game in the victory.

Chillicothe trailed 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, and Lafayette used a 23-11 second quarter to take a 41-27 lead into the halftime break. The Fighting Irish won the second half 29-14 to give themselves a birth in the Class 4 District 16 Championship game on Friday night.

George Galloway led Lafayette with 17 points while knocking down five three-pointers. Senior big man Camden Bennett added 14 points while going five for five from the free throw line.

Griff Bonderer led the Hornets with 14 points, James Mathew added 10, and Landon Winder put in nine in the loss. Chillicothe finishes the 2022-23 season with a 14-13 record.