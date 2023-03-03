IRS Says 2022 Filing Backlog Cleared Up

Up until late in 2022, there were claims that 2021 tax returns had not been processed. Michael Devine from the Internal Revenue Service says there was a backlog, but that has been cleared up.

Devine says those wanting to know more about the backlog can find information on-line.

IRS Operations: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-operations-status-of-mission-critical-functions

If you have not received your expected refund from 2021 and have not been contacted by the IRS by mail, you should contact them. Call 1-800-829-1040. Have as much information about your return as possible when you make that call.