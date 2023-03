A Beginning Birding hike, from the Missouri Department of Conservation, will be presented March 23rd at Wallace State Park near Cameron. The hike will begin at 8:00 am and run until Noon and will teach the participants about birds found in the park, how to look for them, and how to find information about the birds you find.

The Birding hike is for those 14 and older. You should dress appropriately and bring binoculars. Registration is required and is available at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dg/