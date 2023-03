On March 11th, 2023 Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a traffic crash in Chariton County. A vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a embankment and overturning. Both occupants of the vehicle, Trevor Hall of Triplett, MO 32 years of age and Gabriel Wilson of Brunswick, MO 23 years of age, were bother transported to the university of Missouri Hospital by MU Helicopter with serious injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...