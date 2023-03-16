City Projects In Upcoming Budget

As the City of Chillicothe prepares for the 2023/24 budget, several projects are planned. The street projects are bid out and will start when the utility work is complete. Bidding on the chip & seal will take place soon. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the Fire Department is working on equipment purchases and training.

Frampton says the new runway at the airport has increased traffic.

That project is about $350,000 and the city will be responsible for $35,000.

Frampton says there are also parks projects planned.

The announcements on the grant awards have not been made at this time.