Three local students are among The 30 high school sophomores selected by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to participate in the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. The selected students will spend a week in June in St. Louis exploring careers in agriculture, building leadership skills, and learning more about farming, ranching, and food production. Students from the local area include: Harlee Beck and Yoo Jung Lee from Chillicothe and Jenna Edwards from Carrollton.

