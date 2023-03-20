Rail Crossing On County Commission Agenda

Visits to railroad crossings are scheduled on Tuesday for the Livingston county Commissioners. The Commission meets Tuesday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. At 10:00 they begin the stops at railroad crossings with a representative from the Canadian Pacific Railroad. The locations include crossings on LIV 230, LIV 251, LIV 418, and Route D at Ludlow.

They will also handle county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Thursday, the Commissioners will travel to Cameron for the quarterly NW Commissioner’s meeting.