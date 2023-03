The Chillicothe Boys Tennis team took down Marshall 7-2 on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

1. Adams/Peterson 8 – 3 Jones/Leavitt 2. Collins/Reeter 8 – 3 Ybarra/Slasher 3. Trantham/Snider 2 – 8 Vestal Garrison Singles (5-1) 1. Adams 3 – 8 Jones 2. Peterson 8 – 4 Leavitt 3. Collins 8 – 1 Ybarra 4. Reeter 8 – 2 Slusher 5. Trantham 8 – 2 Vestal 6. Snider 8 – 2 Garrison Doubles (2-1)

The Hornets hit the court again on Thursday at 4 pm at St. Pius X.