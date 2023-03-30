Jennifer Ann Hall – Pre-Trial Conference

The pre-trial conference for the 1st Degree Murder charge against 42-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall, in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe, is Tuesday in Clinton County Court. The conference will start at 11:00 am. The trial on the 1st Degree Murder charge is set for May 15th in Clinton Court.

Hall has other court appearances scheduled prior to the trial.

, she will have a preliminary hearing on the second charge of alleged 1 Degree Murder for a death at the Chillicothe Hospital in 2002. The Preliminary Hearing will be in the Livingston County Associate Courtroom at 8:30 am. In addition, a Preliminary Hearing will be held the same day on a charge of alleged filing false documents. This will be in the same courtroom at the same time.