Additional Hunter Education Courses

Additional Hunter Education skills classes are offered in the area. The Missouri Department of Conservation announced classes in Carrollton and Cameron. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. The session will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills. The sessions will be held:

Tuesday, April 11 th in Carrollton from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Fire Department, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4QN

Wednesday, April 12 th in Cameron from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Cameron YMCA, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qx

Thursday, April 13th in Chillicothe from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church Event Center, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gR.

For any questions or need help getting registered, contact Adam Brandsgaard at the Chillicothe MDC office at 660-646-6122.

Besides teaching safety skills, the hunter education course also teaches basic hunting skills to help newcomers to the sport get started and be successful.