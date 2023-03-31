The Chillicothe Pre-Easter Lay Services, a tradition for more than 70 years, returns Monday and will continue through Easter Week. One of the organizers, Darrel Rinehart, says the services are an opportunity for fellowship.

The services will be Monday through Friday at the United Methodist Church in Chillicothe. The service will be led by a different church each morning.

There is a pre-service gathering from 6:45 to 7:00 and a post-service gathering from 7:30 to 7:45 for coffee and donuts.

The Chillicothe Pre-Easter Lay Services are open to all ages and all denominations.