Hornets Tennis Picks Up First Loss Of The Season At St. Pius X

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team dropped its first match of the season on Thursday night to St. Pius X 6-3. The Hornets move to 2-1 on the season.

Singles (2-4)

1. Josh Adams 1 – 8 Shields

2. Gabe Peterson 4 – 8 King

3. Jadon Collins 8 – 4 Osten

4. Jackson Reeter 9 – 7 Champagne

5. Anthony Trantham 8 – 9 (3-7) Obiesie

6. Andrew Snider 2 – 8 Quintero

Doubles (1-2)

1. Adams/Peterson 4 – 8 Shields/King

2. Collins/Reeter 9 – 8 (7-4) Osten/Champagne

3. Trantham/Snider 5 – 8 Obiese/Quintero

CHS is back in action on Tuesday at 4 pm when they travel to Savannah.