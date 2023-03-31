Two Booked For Livingston County

Two bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

38-year-old Brian Anthony Perkins was arrested by Chillicothe Police for alleged 1st-degree harassment and on a probation violation from tampering with a vehicle. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

25-year-old Kimberly Dyann Draper was arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $7,500.