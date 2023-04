Youth hunters in Missouri harvested more than 2500 turkeys in the Youth Portion of the Spring Turkey Hunt. The Missouri Department of Conservation compiled the numbers. Livingston County topped the local counties, with totals that include:

Livingston………………… 31

Daviess…………………… 23

Linn………………………… 22

Chariton………………….. 20

Sullivan…………………… 19

Caldwell………………….. 17

Carroll…………………….. 17

Grundy……………………. 10

The regular spring turkey season runs from April 17th through May 7th.