Hornets Tennis Falls To .500 With 8-1 Loss At Savannah

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team fell 8-1 to Savannah in a dominant performance by the Savages.
Singles (1-5)
1. Josh Adams 0 – 8 Cole Horton
2. Gabriel Peterson 1 – 8 Evan Heftye
3. Jadon Collins 2 – 8 Noah Gould
4. Anthony Trantham 2 – 8 Connor Herbert
5. Jackson Reeter 8 – 5 Cole Higer
6. Andrew Snider 1 – 8 Karson Shirrell
Doubles (0-3)
1. Adams/Peterson 2 – 8 Horton/Herbert
2. Collins/Reeter 1 – 8 Heftye/Gould
3. Trantham/Snider 8 – 9 (5-7) Higer/Shirrell
The Hornets fall to 2-2 on the season and are back in action on Monday at 4 pm when they travel to Benton to face the Cardinals.