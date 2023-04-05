Hornets Tennis Falls To .500 With 8-1 Loss At Savannah

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team fell 8-1 to Savannah in a dominant performance by the Savages.

Singles (1-5)

1. Josh Adams 0 – 8 Cole Horton

2. Gabriel Peterson 1 – 8 Evan Heftye

3. Jadon Collins 2 – 8 Noah Gould

4. Anthony Trantham 2 – 8 Connor Herbert

5. Jackson Reeter 8 – 5 Cole Higer

6. Andrew Snider 1 – 8 Karson Shirrell

Doubles (0-3)

1. Adams/Peterson 2 – 8 Horton/Herbert

2. Collins/Reeter 1 – 8 Heftye/Gould

3. Trantham/Snider 8 – 9 (5-7) Higer/Shirrell

The Hornets fall to 2-2 on the season and are back in action on Monday at 4 pm when they travel to Benton to face the Cardinals.