Hornets Baseball Grabs 2nd Win; Takes Down Lafayette 7-2

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team notched win number two on the season with a 7-2 victory over Lafayette on Wednesday evening. The Hornets got out to a quick 4-0 lead after the third inning, increased it to a 7-1 lead after five, and held on for the five-run win.

Chillicothe outhit Lafayette 8-3 on the night. Noah Rinehart and Justin Pyle each tallied two hits, while Max Wagers, Trent Kieth, Hubby Ralls, and Kaden Cranmer all notched one hit a piece. Ralls had a massive two RBI double in the bottom of the third inning to give the Hornets the 4-0 lead.

Rinehart was on the mound for Chillicothe for all seven innings. He gave up three hits and zero earned runs while striking out four batters and walking two.

The Hornets improve to 2-4 on the season and are back in action on Friday at 5 pm when they host Plattsburg.