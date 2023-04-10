Weekend Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Three arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for the weekend.

Sunday in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 23-year-old Nicholas A Parrish of Waverly at about 1:55 am for alleged possession of a controlled substance and DWI. He was held at the Ray County Jail.

Saturday at about 1:45 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 39-year-old Salvador Bonilla Tellez of Trenton for alleged DWI, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed and released.

Saturday at 12:10 am in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Kalobb D Lute of Linneus for alleged DWI – Prior offender. He was processed and released.