fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Weekend Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Three arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for the weekend.

Sunday in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 23-year-old Nicholas A Parrish of Waverly at about 1:55 am for alleged possession of a controlled substance and DWI.  He was held at the Ray County Jail.

Saturday at about 1:45 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 39-year-old Salvador Bonilla Tellez of Trenton for alleged DWI, speeding, and no insurance.  He was processed and released.

Saturday at 12:10 am in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Kalobb D Lute of Linneus for alleged DWI – Prior offender.  He was processed and released.

 

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: