Chillicothe Boys Tennis Edges Out Bishop LeBlond 5-4

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team squeaked out a 5-4 conference win against Bishop-LeBlond on Tuesday evening, with the edge coming in singles play.

Singles (4-2)

1. Josh Adams 8 – 0 Baer

2. Gabriel Peterson 8 – 9 (3-7) Stevenson

3. Jadon Collins 8 – 1 N. Stevenson

4. Anthony Trantham 3 – 8 Helsel

5. Jackson Reeter 8 – 1 Rocha

6. Parker Savage 8 – 6 Ellsworth

Doubles (1-2)

1. Adams/Peterson 8 – 1 Baer/Helsel

2. Collins/Reeter 6 – 8 Stevenson/Stevenson

3. Trantham/Savage 8 – 9 (3-7) Rocha/Ellsworth

The Hornets improve to 4-2 on the season and hit the court again on Thursday at 5 pm for the ‘Kirksville Under the Lights’ Tournament.