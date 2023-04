A Brookfield man is charged with three counts of alleged Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a child under the age of 12. He also faces charges of alleged harassment and 4th-degree assault.

52 year old Russell Alan Pirkey made his initial appearance and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. He remains in custody with bond set at $100,000.

A bond hearing is scheduled for April 20 in Linn County Court.