SW Kindergarten & Preschool Screening

Screening for Southwest of Ludlow School District preschool and kindergarten will take place April 25th and 26th. The screening for preschool is for children that will turn 4 years old before August 1st of 2023. Screening for kindergarten is for children that will turn 5 years old before August 1st of 2023.

The screening includes the DIAL-4 test, they will be screened for growth and development, and have their hearing and vision checked.

Parents will need to bring the child to the screening along with that child’s birth certificate, and immunization record.

Following the screening there will be a conference with the parent to discuss the results.

To schedule an appointment for preschool and kindergarten screening with the Southwest of Ludlow School District, call 660-738-4433