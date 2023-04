The Chillicothe City Council handled personnel and real estate matters as part of this week’s executive session.

Personnel matters include:

Hiring Amber Murphy as E911 Dispatcher at $15.75/hour

Hiring Nicholas Ledbetter as the Animal Control Officer at $16.50/hour

Real Estate Matters include:

The purchase of property at 608 Cherry Street, adjacent to the Police Department, for $40,000

The purchase of property at 614 Cherry Street for $15,000