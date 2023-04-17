Landowners are often interested in using prescribed fire as it is the cheapest way to manage vegetation, but they just don’t have the knowledge, and a crew to get it done. The Missouri Department of Conservation recommends being a member of a burn association. This can give you a list of people to call who are willing to help, have access to shared equipment, and information about how to carry out a safe and effective prescribed burn.

You can learn about the benefits of landowners forming a prescribed burn association at a free informational meeting Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Hundley-Whaley Research Center near Albany.

Registration is required for this event. To register, visit https://bit.ly/UpperGrandPBA.

For more information about the meeting or prescribed burn associations, contact Rittel at Andi.Rittel@mdc.mo.gov. Information about prescribed burn associations is available at FAQs (moprescribedfire.org).