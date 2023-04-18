CHS Boys Tennis Shuts Out Cameron 9-0 On Monday Night

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team shut out Cameron 9-0 on Monday evening to improve to 5-2.

Singles (6-0)

1. Josh Adams 8 – 2 Pratt

2. Gabriel Peterson 8 – 4 Thogmartin

3. Jadon Collins 8 – 0 Marshall

4. Anthony Trantham 8 – 0 Ragan

5. Jackson Reeter 8 – 0 Turner 6. Andrew Snider (win by forfeit) Doubles (3-0) 1. Adams/Collins 8 – 2 Pratt/Thogmartin 2. Peterson/Reeter 8 – 1 Marshall/Ragan 3. Trantham/Snider (win by forfeit)

The Hornets are back in action on Tuesday as they host Trenton at 4pm.