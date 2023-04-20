Chillicothe Police Report

Child endangerment, Animal control and a missing child were in the report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Wednesday. The Chillicothe Police Department responded to nearly 125 calls for service.

1:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to stealing in the 1200 block of N. Washington St. Officers responded and located the suspects. The property was returned.

3:31 p.m., Officers took a report of child endangerment. The investigation is ongoing.

5:41 p.m., a citizen came to the Police Department to report their child possibly missing. Officers began the investigation and a short time later the parent was able to make contact with their child and determine they were safe.

6:55 p.m., Officers responded to gunshots at the River Access south of Chillicothe. Officers were assisted by Livingston County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers, and Missouri Conservation. The incident was turned over to Conservation Agents.